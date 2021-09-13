Part of Mill Creek Park to close for road repairs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Part of a road in Mill Creek Park will close Tuesday for repairs.

East Newport Drive from Shields Road to Kreiders Entrance and Valley Drive from East Drive to the Suspension Bridge will both be closed for resurfacing.

The roads will be closed to cars and pedestrians.

Park officials said they expect the work to take a maximum of 25 days, barring inclement weather.

It’s part of a series of road improvements in the park, including a bridge closure in August that is not expected to be finished until October.