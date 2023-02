MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) — A portion of Interstate 80 westbound is shut down following a crash in Mercer County.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, there is a lane restriction between Exit 15 – Route 19/Mercer to Exit 4 (Route 760/Route 18/Sharon/Hermitage). Traffic is being detoured to state Route 62.

First News is working to learn if anyone was hurt. There’s no word yet on when the lane will reopen.