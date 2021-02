It is unclear at this time what caused the power outage

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to First Energy, over 2,000 customers in Youngstown are out of power.

Youngstown State alerted students about the outage via a campus email alert.

There are also about 1,500 in Trumbull County, mainly in Liberty Twp. that are currently out of power.

It is unclear at this time what the cause of the outage is.

Power is expected to be restored around 1 p.m., according to the First Energy website.

