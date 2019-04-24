Parks and rec department honors those who uphold Ohio's urban forestry programs Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Youngstown's Department of Parks and Recreation celebrated a milestone Tuesday morning.

Parks Department workers hosted an awards ceremony, recognizing those who've worked to grow and protect the state's urban forestry programs.

Many of their projects included planting trees or promoting information about trees and other vegetation that can flourish in this part of the country.

"We are celebrating our fifth year as 'Tree City USA' and Youngstown State is actually celebrating their tenth year," said Parks Department Director Dawn Turnage.

Those being recognized included people from community groups, colleges and universities and local governments throughout a 13 county area.