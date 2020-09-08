Parking lot fight in Warren draws large crowd, ends with 2 arrests

Officers said one of the men threatened to fight police and the other had a gun in his car

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Warren men were arrested over the weekend after a fight in a parking lot drew a large crowd.

Officers responded to the Pit Stop and Big Apple on Youngstown Road SE around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. A caller said people were being loud in the parking lot and they overheard someone had a gun.

When police got there, they said there were about 20 cars in the parking lot and several women were fighting.

Officers were able to break up the fight but said 23-year-old Elijah Cofield, who seemed to be intoxicated, “continued to cause problems.” Police said he was yelling at officers, threatening to fight them.

Several times, police told him to stop acting like this, according to a report.

Police cleared the parking lots and were checking people and cars for weapons.

They said 23-year-old Torrence Harper told them not to look in his car. Police said Harper opened the car door and they saw a gun on the seat where he was reaching.

Officers yelled “show me your hands” and were able to handcuff Harper, according to the report.

At this point, Cofield made his way back to officers and continued saying he was going to fight them, police said. After several warnings, police arrested him, too, according to the report.

