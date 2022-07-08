YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, Youngstown’s law director posted a letter to residents of the Park Vista senior living community about issues with the building’s structural integrity.

According to an engineering report conducted by Rudick Forensic Engineering dated on July 26, 2021, there are structural issues with the underground garage connected to the North Tower high rise.

In the letter, law director Jeff Limbian said the information came to light through an email on June 29, 2022.

He said, “It appears as though the owners of your building have failed to take the necessary steps to shore up the garage.”

