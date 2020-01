The reason for the closure came after a review of financial performance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A CVS on Park Ave. in Youngstown is closing.

The store’s last day is Friday, February 10.

Store officials are working to move employees to nearby locations.

Pharmacy customers’ prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS on 2846 Mahoning Ave.

The reason for the closure came after a review of financial performance.

Officials say they remain committed to the Youngstown area.