Parish members board buses in Austintown, heading to March for Life rally

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of about 30 people from the Valley boarded buses in Austintown overnight, heading to Washington, D.C. for the 47th annual March for Life rally.

It marks the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s 1973 ruling in Roe vs. Wade.

This group represents different parishes in the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown. Leaders said it’s important to stand up for life and human dignity.

“To be a part of hundreds of thousands of people who stand up and show our government that this is important, we want them to take notice and do something about it,” said Tina McCue from the St. William Roman Catholic Parish in Champion.

McCue said the local teens will also attend a Youth Rally and Mass for Life, with more than 10,000 teenagers from around the country.