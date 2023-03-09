YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Parents and students have voiced concerns after a Cardinal Mooney teacher gave out what they called an inappropriate assignment causing students to feel uncomfortable and upset.

First News has received several messages about the assignment.

According to the information we’ve received from students and parents, students in a Cardinal Mooney English class were given the assignment of reading the book Huckleberry Finn. The book contains strong language and often uses racial slurs.

As part of the assignment, they say the teacher gave the students a list of questions to discuss the racial slur. Some of the questions asked students whether they felt the racial slur should be removed from literature, who should be allowed to say it, and what the word means.

Another page of the assignment included over a dozen “versions” of the racial slur, along with their offensive meanings.

Cardinal Mooney principal Nick Beyer told First News that he was meeting with the class and teacher Thursday to address the issue and apologize to the kids. He also said he would be sending out a statement to the parents of students directly involved.

Beyer said he will also be sending a statement to First News, but as of yet, we have not received that statement.