Parents react to child care centers preparing to reopen in Ohio

(WKBN) – On May 31, child care centers in Ohio will be permitted to reopen under certain guidelines. However, some parents feel it is too soon to send their kids back.

“I trust that the daycares, you know, they’re taking precaution measures, sanitizing everything, but you just don’t know. Like, it’s life and death type of thing now. It’s just as a parent, you just worry, like you don’t want your kids exposed to anything,” said Loribeth Sauceda.

Sauceda has three daughters, ages one, three and seven. She is currently working from home, which makes it easier for her to keep her kids home with her.

“As long as I’m able to work at home, my nieces, you know, they help me out with the kids,” she said.

However, not all parents have that option.

“I feel like it’s too soon. But people like myself and my situation, I’m a truck driver and I can’t, I don’t have the resources or the support I would need to keep her home, instead of, you know, going back to daycare,” said Pedro Montalvo.

Montalvo is a single parent. He said he isn’t quite ready to send his four-year-old back to daycare, but because of work, he has no other choice.

“It’s hard, it’s a rough decision to make. I’m scared for her, I’m scared for me,” Montalvo said.

He said his employer has been very understanding and has let him take off work for the past couple months to be home with his daughter, but now he needs to get back.

Some precautions will be taken at her daycare to minimize the spread of germs.

“Cleaning periodically, like every hour. Also, you know, just making sure they give the parents the option for the children to wear masks,” he said.

Montalvo said he’ll be taking extra precautions at home as well.

For Sauceda, as long as she is able to, she will keep her children home with her.

“Hopefully things die down, that we’ll be more at ease. But right now, I don’t see them going to daycare right now,” she said.