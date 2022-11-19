GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — “He was our Kevin from heaven. We always said he was Kevin from heaven.”

Kevin Sobnosky’s mom Laura said she cried the first time she saw the portrait of him that Ron Moore Jr. created.

On Oct. 30, 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky was visiting Columbus when he was caught in gunfire at a gas station. He was in a car with three friends when he was hit and he was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

On Saturday, Moore Jr. presented the portrait to Kevin’s parents at the funeral home in Girard that handled his affairs.

“We are just so grateful for him doing this beautiful picture of him, keeping our memory of him alive,” Laura Sobnosky said.

“It really captures his likeness,” said Kevin’s dad Damien Sobnosky.

Kevin grew up in Girard and was valedictorian at Girard High School. Moore said he couldn’t imagine losing a child – and wanted to help in the only way he knew how.

“I wanted to do something as a dad, as a parent and as a citizen to help bring a tiny bit of comfort and joy,” Moore Jr. said.

Since Kevin’s passing, the Girard community has mourned him and held a vigil in his honor. His parents say the outpouring of love and support has been unbelievable.

“We just can’t thank everybody and thank all of the people, our family friend, the people of Girard, people from all over who have been so kind to us and helping us get through this,” Laura and Damien said.

They describe Kevin as vibrant and funny. He loved soccer, flag football and lifting weights. The Sobnoskys said they’re reminded often about what kind of person their son was.

“We’ve heard so many stories about kindness that he showed to others that we weren’t even aware of,” Damien Sobnosky said.

His parents said Kevin was smart and loved studying math. He was a computer science major at Youngstown State University and was set to graduate in the spring.

Damien said Kevin would have wanted them to keep going.

“Kevin would have wanted us to try and be happy and honor his memory,” he said.

The Sobnoskys thanked Ohio State University Medical Center for their kindness and Columbus Police Department for their work in the ongoing investigation.

So far, two suspects have been charged in Kevin’s death. Columbus Police are working to identify other suspects. A dozen persons of interest were identified by police in connection with the shooting.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.