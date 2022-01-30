HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Many school districts have canceled school or called a two-hour delay because of the snow or the cold temperatures.

27 First News told you earlier this week about what goes into the decision, but knowing last minute makes things hard on parents.

On Thursday morning there was a wind chill advisory with upwards of -15 degree wind chills.

In Mercer County, only two area school districts made decisions to delay the start of class: Farrell area schools and Sharon City schools.

Parents from Greenville all the way down to Hermitage all said their concerns came down to a couple of factors – having nowhere accessible to walk and roads not being treated in time.

A mother from Farrell shared what her situation has been like.

“So when you’re coming up, yeah they plowed the like, like the streets. But then, everything is- everything that was on the streets are now on the sidewalks,” said Tasha Unique.

According to the Farrell website, residents are responsible for clearing the sidewalks.

However, with the amount of snow that has been plowed from the streets now covering the sidewalks, that would be a lot of work.

Hickory High school students have been walking on Highland Road which is a cross street to State Route 18 trying to get to and from school.

It is not a slow neighborhood road – the speed limit is 45 miles per hour and it is downhill.

Parents also wondered why schools didn’t just go to online learning.

“I’m pretty sure not only Farrell School district, let’s them bring home the tablets, just in case they have to go out for covid. Why don’t they just cancel if it’s cold?” said Unique.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education has something called Flexible Instruction Days. It is a way to use online learning when things happen – like COVID, bad weather conditions, or damage to buildings.

It must be something that impacts all kids in the district – not just one school, but not every district in Mercer County has the program.

The Department of Education has a complete list of schools that have the program on their website.

Hermitage City, Jamestown area and Sharpsville area are the only districts that are not using the program.