Parents charged after children found unsupervised in ‘deplorable conditions,’ Struthers police say

Photo of Purbaugh is from an unrelated arrest in 2013.

Police said a baby was crying and a toddler wandered off after the father passed out drunk

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two parents are facing child endangering charges after police said the father passed out drunk Saturday evening, leaving the children unsupervised in a home with marijuana.

Police said they got a call around 6 p.m. from someone who said a baby was crying in the back yard of a house in the 100 block of Charles St. in Struthers. The caller said there was also a man passed out on the ground.

When officers got there, they said they found the 1-year-old in a Pack ‘n Play and the man, 37-year-old Charles Purbaugh, Jr., of New Middletown, laying on the ground unresponsive. They said Purbaugh smelled like alcohol and was very drunk.

Police said the baby wasn’t hurt, but was “very dirty” and had a dirty diaper.

A neighbor brought over another child, a toddler who police said had wet his pants and was very dirty with no shoes. Police said the boy wandered out of the woods across the street.

Inside the house, officers said it smelled like marijuana. They found over 11 grams of marijuana, along with a digital scale and several other drug tools, according to a police report.

Police said the house was in “deplorable conditions.” All of the rooms were messy, there was filth and the bathrooms were “unsanitary for human conditions,” according to the report.

Purbaugh admitted he was drunk but said the drugs weren’t his, according to police.

He told officers the pot belonged to 27-year-old Tiffany Heiderich, who lives at the home, police said.

Purbaugh was arrested and faces a charge of child endangering.

After further investigation, Heiderich was arrested the next day. She faces two charges of child endangering.

A friend came to pick up the children.