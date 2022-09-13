YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a couple was arrested Monday evening after the father overdosed in a car with a young child and the child’s mother was deemed under the influence of drugs and unable to take her child home.

Richard Marshall, 37, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of having weapons while intoxicated and child endangering while Amber Johnson, 36, of Warren, was booked into the jail on charges of tampering with evidence and felonious assault.

Both are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Police were called about 5:55 p.m. to South and Cameron avenues for a report of a man, who was later identified as Marshall, slumped over the wheel of a running car.

Witnesses told police there was a young child in the car but they removed the child before police arrived.

Inside the car were several magazines of ammunition for a handgun as well as a semiautomatic handgun, reports said.

Marshall was revived with Narcan, reports said. Reports said he told police he couldn’t remember taking anything. Because of his condition police called Johnson to retrieve the child.

When Johnson got there reports said she appeared to be under the influence of something and police would not let her leave with the child. She was allowed to hold the child but she took the child to her car, backed up and almost hit a paramedic and drove away.

Police caught up with her at Watt and Commerce streets, where she stopped and was taken into custody.

The child was taken by the county Children’s Services Board, reports said