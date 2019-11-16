Parent company of Kraftmaid announces sale agreement

Michigan-based Masco Corporation plans to sell its cabinetry business to ACProducts, Inc.

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The parent company of Kraftmaid Cabinetry in Middlefield and Orwell has entered into a sales agreement with a new company.

The company manufactures cabinetry products owned by American Industrial Partners.

According to a news release, the $1 billion deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2020, subject to closing conditions and a regulatory review.

Masco announced its plan to sell in June.

Masco’s president and CEO previously said the sale will reduce its business in the new construction market, which is cyclical, and allow for a more focused effort on plumbing and decorative architectural products.