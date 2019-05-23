Paramedics who saved PIA student hurt in propeller accident honored

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The second annual EMS Stewards of the Community awards ceremony celebrated the start of National Emergency Medical Service Week.

The showcase was held at Tiffany’s Banquet Hall in Brookfield Wednesday night.

This is the second year the Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Sharon Regional Medical Center teamed up to recognize EMS personnel who go “above and beyond” to help patients.

Paramedics from the Vienna Fire Department were honored for their life-saving effort at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics school at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in March. An engine started when it wasn’t supposed to and a propeller hit a student in the face.

“When you get a call like that, you are not thinking of a really good outcome because of the situation of what it was and stuff. You are just thinking of what I can do when I get there,” said Vienna Assistant Fire Chief Michael Hagood. “These guys jumped in and knew exactly what had to be done, and we did and we got him to the ER real quick, to the trauma center.”

Nearly a dozen people were honored Wednesday by Steward Health.