YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – EMTs on the East Side of Youngstown received a phone call from a 9-year-old asking them to help their mother with giving labor, according to a news release from the ambulance company.

An ambulance with paramedics responded Wednesday at around 6 p.m. When they got there, the mother was immediately placed in the ambulance.

As the paramedics and mother were on their way to the hospital, active labor began. The driver of the ambulance pulled over and the two paramedics delivered the baby.

The paramedics were identified as Reed and Beauchene. Both work for EMT Ambulance, the company that recently contracted with the City of Youngstown.

According to a press release, a healthy 6-pound, 14-ounce baby boy was delivered.

The mother and baby were safely transported to Mercy Hospital for further care and assistance from a second medical crew of Paramedic Caggiano and and EMT Turney.