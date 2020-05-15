Paramedics called to Boardman pharmacy parking lot for man slumped over in car

Paramedics pulled the man out of the car and onto a stretcher

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police and paramedics responded to a call of a person slumped over in a vehicle in a pharmacy parking lot Friday afternoon.

It happened outside Walgreens on Midlothian Blvd. around 1:30 p.m.

Although the store is closed, there were some people inside who said they heard a loud noise.

When they went outside, they saw a truck had run over the curb in the parking lot and a man was inside.

Paramedics pulled the man out of the car and onto a stretcher. He did appear to be conscious at some point when he was inside the ambulance.

Boardman police were not able to give any information so it is not clear at this time what caused the incident.