YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A paramedic who treated a gunshot victim who later died testified today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the trial of the man accused of killing him.

Emily Colucci-Simmons, a paramedic for American Medical Response was in one of two ambulances that responded Dec. 30, 2018, that responded to a call of two shooting victims at a 3200 Market St. gas station.

In the SUV with a gunshot wound to the head was Trevice Harris, 37, who later died. In the driver’s seat was Harris’ girlfriend, who was shot in the back and shoulder.

Lavontae Knight, 27, faces charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, kidnapping and robbery in the case. His trial started Monday with jury selection before Judge John Durkin.

Wright is accused of holding Harris and his girlfriend at gunpoint at a house on Ferndale Avenue, then forcing them to go for a ride in her SUV before stopping at East Earle Avenue and Erie Street. The girlfriend testified Tuesday that Wright and an unidentified man then got out of the SUV and she heard several shots. Harris was hit in the head and the girlfriend was also hit.

The girlfriend testified she drove to the Shell Station because it was well lit and a lot of people were there. She said on the way there, she asked Harris if he was OK and Harris said, “Yeah.” She said Harris never spoke again.

However, Colucci-Simmons said when she arrived Harris was in the back seat of the SUV and still conscious. She said he was pleading with the paramedics.

“He kept saying, ‘Don’t let me die, don’t let me die,'” Colluci-Simmons testified.

She said she could see he was bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head and she began treatment. When he was taken into the ambulance to go to St. Elizabeth Health Center, he went into cardiac arrest, which required further treatment to try and restart his heart, she testified.

When asked how long the ride to the hospital went, Colluci-Simmons said she did not know because of the work she was doing trying to save Harris.

“When you’re in the back [of the ambulance] in that situation, minutes feel like hours,” she said.

An emergency room doctor who treated Harris’ girlfriend also testified about the extent of her injuries.