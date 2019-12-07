Parade ushers holiday spirit into downtown Youngstown

This year's was the biggest parade yet with 15 bands and 77 floats

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday night, the City of Youngstown held its annual holiday parade. It started at 6 p.m. downtown.

This year’s parade was the biggest one yet with 15 bands and 70 floats participating. That’s more than in any other parade held in previous years.

Home Savings Bank offers local marching bands transportation to the parade, as well as $1,000. This helps get more bands in the area involved.

The 2019 Greater Youngstown Italian Fest Queen, Kalyndra Shafer, was in the parade, along with members of the WKBN 27 First News staff.

Organizers expected 10,000 or more people to show up for the parade and the tree lighting that followed.