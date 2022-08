LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — The Liberty community gathered Sunday to show support for a long-time member of the Liberty Police Department.

Jim Smith is a retired officer who served as the department’s first K9 handler.

Liberty Fire and Police as well as community members held a parade to spread a little cheer to the former officer who is battling health problems.

The parade started at Ventura Drive and Fifth Avenue and passed by his house as a show of support.