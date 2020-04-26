Parade celebrates 3-year-old Newton Falls girls battling cancer

On Saturday, thousands of people from around the Valley came out to show her and her family love and support

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Earlier this week, First News reported about a homecoming parade for a little girl from Newton Falls battling stage four cancer.

On Saturday, thousands of people from around the Valley came out to show her and her family love and support.

Three-year-old Alayna Bretsik has been fighting a rare form of cancer for more than a year.

The cancer has spread throughout her blood and bones and her little body can no longer take treatment.

The decision was made to bring Alayna home to be with her family.

So on Saturday, thousands came out for a drive-by parade to show her love and give her some great memories.

Alayna’s mother, Lyndsay Fife, says she couldn’t believe how many people came out to support their family during this tough time.

“We knew we had so many supporters out there and so many people for Alayna, but I wasn’t expecting this. This was amazing,” said Fife.

People also came out wearing yellow and/or purple, the colors of Neuroblastoma awareness.

To follow Alayna’s story or for ways to support her and her family, visit her Facebook page called Alayna’s Journey.