Parade brings holiday cheer to kids impacted by violence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Everyone needs a little hope for the holidays. The Christmas cheer was spread through the city Tuesday with a parade.

The idea was to bring joy and cheer to children affected by violence.

The Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (CIRV), the city of Youngstown, the police and fire departments, plus a radio station convoyed across the community.

The group stopped at homes of children impacted by tragic losses of parents due to violence.

“The holidays are really festive, and it’s a great time. But for many who lose loved ones, it’s one of the hardest parts of the year,” said Guy Burney, with CIRV. “We want to bring hope to these children, our most vulnerable population, to make sure they have hope and understand that people care and still love them.”

The parade stopped to see over a dozen kids to give them gifts and food.

