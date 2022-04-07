BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the last 117-years, the Boardman community has honored those who gave their all for the country.

This year, in addition to a service at Boardman Park, the local Civic Association will host a Memorial Day Parade.

“The parade is great. It’s Americana; it’s a wonderful time to gather, but that service is where you will hear the real message of service, and we recognize the veterans. It’s very important for people to attend that as well,” said Mark Luke, spokesperson for the Civic Association.

This year’s guest speaker will be retired Boardman teacher Jim Gutterbee who is also a Marine Corps veteran and served in Vietnam.