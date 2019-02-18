Papa Johns offering paid tuition to employees

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

(WKBN) - Papa John's is serving up the chance at a college education for its workers.

The pizza chain is offering to pay all tuition for undergrad and graduate online programs.

The offer is being given to papa johns' 20,000 or so employees.

The company is also offering reduced tuition for the 70,000 who work in its franchises.

There is a catch, though. The online classes must be taken at Purdue University globally.

It's all part of a new initiative called "dough and degrees."