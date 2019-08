The event raises money for Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center to support breast cancer care

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Panerathon is celebrating 10 years as the Valley’s largest fundraising event.

The run includes a timed 10K and fun run for kids.

The organization has raised over $3 million in total raised for Mercy Health Foundation and the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.

WKBN First News Reporter Vince Coll was live at the event, watch his interview for more information.