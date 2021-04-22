Panera to host hiring events across Northeast Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Panera locations across Northeast Ohio and Erie, Pa. will host a hiring day next week.

In response to continued expansion, Panera Bread is hosting a market-wide hiring event on Monday, April 26 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all participating bakery-cafes. Interviews will be done on the spot.

Panera Bread is currently hiring for a variety of positions including managers, overnight bakers, catering coordinators, shift supervisors, hourly associates, and summer staff (full or part time). Candidates may qualify for benefits, bonus opportunities, tips, flexible schedules, and meal discounts. Panera also emphasizes the importance of internal growth, as this is a key contributor to the company’s success.

If you can’t make the event in person, apply anytime online at panerabreadjobs or text “bread” to 242424