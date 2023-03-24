(WKBN) – Panera Bread announced this week its planned rollout of Amazon One loyalty identification that uses the palm of your hand.

The palm pay is starting in St. Louis with plans to expand to other locations in the coming months.

According to the company, Panera is the first national restaurant company to use Amazon One as both a way to pay and access a customer’s loyalty account.

Customers would link their Panera account with Amazon One and go from there. A palm scan would let Panera associates know their favorite menu items, the customer’s name and even prompt recommendations a customer might like. Scan the palm again and pay.

“Collaborating with Amazon Web Services to bring this service into our bakery-cafes is a natural extension of the tech-forward, guest-centric digital thinking that Panera is known for,” said Niren Chaudhary, CEO of Panera Bread and Panera Brands.