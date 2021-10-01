Panera Bread’s pink ribbon bagels are back for a good cause

(WKBN) – Pink ribbon bagels are back at Panera Bread locations.

The campaign happens every October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s to raise money for the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.

Friday, 100 percent of every $1 paid toward the cherry vanilla bagels goes straight to the center.

After Friday, it’s 10 percent.

After going virtual last year, the Panerathon is back this year.

“We have two options: There is the 10K and the two-mile run or walk, so you can do either one. It’s not too late to sign up. You can also register the day of the event at the Covelli Centre between 8 and 9 a.m.,” said Marketing Director Danielle Covelli.

The Panerathon also supports the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.