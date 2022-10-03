YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Covelli Enterprises has launched its annual Pink Ribbon Bagel campaign at its Panera Bread restaurants.

The campaign, which began Saturday, honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

For the month of October, a portion of the proceeds from Pink Ribbon Bagel sales at the Mahoning Valley Panera Bread locations will be donated to Mercy Health Foundation in support of the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.

Since the company began its fundraising efforts, it was able to donate over $6.5 million in support of local breast cancer programs. The funds have been used to open comprehensive breast cancer facilities, purchase mobile mammography units with 3D technology, develop education and outreach programs, provide transportation and assistance for those undergoing treatment and support life-saving research for advancements in cancer treatment.



“The Pink Ribbon bagel isn’t just an annual treat, it’s a chance to help fight breast cancer,” said Sam Covelli, CEO of Covelli Enterprises. “Every year, we ensure the funds raised go back to local breast cancer programs and services in the communities we serve. The success of the Pink Ribbon Bagel campaign is due to our loyal customers and employees. We cannot thank them enough for fully supporting the cause each and every year.”

Panera Bread is encouraging customers to take a photo with their Pink Ribbon Bagels to share their support for the cause on social media using #morethandough.

The bagels can be purchased in the store, online or via Panera Bread’s app for delivery and pick-up.