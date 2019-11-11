Panera Bread offers deals for veterans during Veterans Day

They are also raising money for the Military Order Purple Heart

(WKBN) – Panera Bread is giving all active and retired veterans a Pick Two Monday. All veterans have to do is wear their uniform or show their Military ID at the store.

Panera is also raising money for the Military Order Purple Heart.

Donations can be made at the boxes by the checkout counter.

“People coming up and shaking your hand saying thank you for your service. I don’t know if they know it or not, but it means a lot to us when you do that. It means that all that we went through, it was worth it,” said veteran Leo H. Connelly Jr.

The donation boxes will be at Panera all month long.

