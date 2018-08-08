Panelists discuss school safety, guns in Hermitage
A panel discussed ways to prevent school shootings
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) - School safety is a hot topic, especially after recent school shootings.
Republican Senator Michele Brooks came to Artman Elementary School in Hermitage on Tuesday to host a roundtable discussion on the topic.
Brooks and others talked about different ways that schools can prevent school shootings and increase safety.
Arming teachers is a big debate across the country and a point they hit on during the discussion.
"There are folks that see the merit of it. There are other folks that have concerns about it, but I think the important thing to point out is, it's not a requirement. It's not a shall; it's a may," she said.
The panel was made up of other senators, teachers, local school superintendents, first responders and law enforcement.