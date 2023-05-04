YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A panel discussion was held in Youngstown on Thursday to discuss the East Palestine train derailment.

The Beeghly College of Liberal Arts, Social Sciences & Education held the “East Palestine Train Derailment: Hazards and the Public Good” panel discussion at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor.

Some of the points touched on were how the derailment affected residents’ property values and finances.

First News Meteorologist Ryan Halicki was on the panel. He discussed his investigation into the water contamination as well as the railroad equipment. He also spoke about how the chemicals from the controlled burn traveled through the sky into neighboring communities.

Other panelists included: