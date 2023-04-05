YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fallout from the pandemic is continuing to impact the Mahoning County Dog Pound.

As of Wednesday, there were 82 dogs held at the facility in Austintown. Some have been housed in the quarantine area for nearly a month Normally, animals stay there only a few days.

The dog warden blames the problem on people who took in dogs during the pandemic for companionship and now are looking for ways to give the animals up.

“When it’s not convenient to keep them, for whatever reason nobody’s judging, they truly expect someone else, within a day, to take them for free and be done,” said Mahoning County Dog Warden Diane Fry.

The situation is putting a strain on staff. But things may not be getting better soon because the shelter has a waiting list of 70 people looking to surrender their animals.