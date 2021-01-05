Pandemic causes local auto sales to decline in 2020

Not all dealers were in the negative though

(WKBN) – Auto sales last year for dealers in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties were down from the previous year because there were very few vehicles sold in April, when COVID-19 shut down most businesses.

Figures released on Monday from the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association had new and used auto sales in 2020 down 7.2% from 2019.

Not all dealers were in the negative, though. Toyota of Boardman, Fairway Ford and Boardman Nissan all showed increases.

New car sales last year were down 11.7% and used car sales were down 2.5%.

For December, total sales for new and used vehicles were down 7.2%.