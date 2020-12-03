Pandemic causes challenges, new ways of operating for new Youngstown hotel

If guests want they don't have to interact with anyone from checking in to checking out

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A lot of, if not all businesses, have been strained due to the pandemic and hotels are no exception. The decrease in traveling and events has caused hotels to adapt how they operate to keep everyone safe and comply with guidelines.

Sitting 12 stories high in the historic Stambaugh Building on Federal Street, DoubleTree by Hilton is one of many hotels that have run into this problem.

Despite doing what they can and hosting some events, Kimberly Patrone, the director of sales, said like other businesses, they have taken a financial hit this year because a lot of people want to postpone their events until next year just to be extra safe.

“Usually December is our busiest month of the year with events, and now they’re very minimal,” she said.

The new guidelines put out by the governor include no dancing, no self-serve bar or buffet, guests seated at all times, no socializing in open spaces and masks worn at all times.

“We actually hosted a wedding last weekend,” Patrone said. “They made the best of it. We are still open and still doing events, and just following the guidelines.”

Hilton has come up with its own guidelines when it comes to sanitizing. Each time a guest room or banquet room is sanitized, a seal is placed on the door. It connects the physical door to the frame so that guests know no one has been in there since it was cleaned. The guest gets to be the one to break the seal when they open the door to a freshly cleaned room.

“They don’t even have to come into the front desk to check in, they can actually check in from their phone, use their phone to open up the door to their room. Our room service leaves it right outside their door. They don’t have to talk to anyone while they’re here. They can check out through their phone,” Patrone said.

They also give the option for housekeeping services so no one will enter the room if the guest doesn’t want it. The gym is also frequently sanitized with products available for guests to use, and some machines are off limits to help encourage social distancing.

Cutting down on the number of guests and working with the restrictions has been one of the bigger challenges for the hotel, but Patrone said it has taught them different ways to operate.

“Definitely just the new way to set things up and serving more unique ways as opposed to your typical buffet that everyone’s walking through. Now there’s new ways of serving different items,” Patrone said.

If the pandemic has taught them anything, Patrone said it has been to prepare for the worst.

“I don’t think people thought it was going to be this long, and jumping ahead on the different guidelines and restrictions and learning those a little bit more,” Patrone said.