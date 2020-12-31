Pandemic and increased violence are top crime stories of 2020

Experts say the uncertainty of the pandemic and hard economic times led to the rise in violence, which was also seen in the local area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Experts said that one led to another, and chances are they’re right, as the COVID-19 pandemic and rising rates of homicide and violence in Youngstown are the top crime stories for 2020.

The trend is not just in Youngstown. Homicide rates are up 16.1 percent in 2020 as compared to 2019, according to a report in the New York Times.

Because of the uncertainty and economic hard times ushered in by the pandemic in big cities, that, in turn, has led to a rise in homicides, experts say. And Youngstown is no exception.

1. COVID-19

The pandemic affected every aspect of the criminal justice system and emergency services, down to the cop on the beat or a paramedic answering a call.

Court hearings were continued or held by phone. If someone needed to appear before a judge, they had their hearings via video hookup from the Mahoning County Jail, if possible. Jury trials were put off at the beginning of the spread of the virus, but a few were held over the summer. Since the virus has surged starting in the fall, there have been no jury trials and no plans for any in the foreseeable future.

Police have been extra cautious as well. There have been fewer traffic stops, search warrants have been curtailed, and some calls are handled on the phone instead of having an officer answer. Fire departments who answer medical calls are given the information upfront if a patient has signs of the virus.

But still, departments in Boardman and Campbell were heavily affected as were others who had firefighters out on sick leave. A Warren firefighter died from the virus. Several local police officers have also either had the virus or had to quarantine because they were around someone who had it, which affected staffing plans.

Paramedics, who are around more exposed people more than anyone, were always wearing masks.

Police also were faced with having to enforce state public health rules, particularly curfews that were set to help curtail the spread of the virus. Youngstown gave out more than 40 citations for curfew, a great bulk of them coming after police busted up an illegal street race on Ohio Works Drive and cited about 20 people who were attending for violating the curfew. A few people having large gatherings were also cited.

During the latest surge of the virus, however, even with a curfew reinstated, there have been no citations issued for any violations of state public health regulations.

Youngstown Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said the pandemic made it hard to keep a full slate of detectives ready to go, because some had to quarantine when people they were close to had the virus, or they worked odd schedules in order to maintain social distancing guidelines.

“The biggest challenge this year is how fluid we had to be,” Blackburn said.

2. Violence In Youngstown

The pandemic can also be blamed in part on the city’s rising homicide rate in 2020, as Youngstown had 28 homicides as of Dec. 28, up from 20 in 2019.

The increased murders were part of an overall trend that at times made gunfire a regular event in some neighborhoods. Unofficially, a total of 98 people were shot as of Dec. 28, 27 of them fatally.

Fueling the growth in homicides were three multiple killings; a triple homicide in February followed by a double homicide later in the month and another double homicide in April. Detectives cleared or made an arrest in 13 of the 28 homicide cases.

But besides the killing, at times gunfire calls were constant, especially in the summer and early fall. In October alone, 19 people were shot, three fatally. More people were shot in October than in any other month in the city.

On West Boston Avenue, one house was shot at four hours in a 24-hour span, causing the police department to park a cruiser there to deter any more gunfire. Gunfire was also a regular occurance in the 300 block of East Lucius Avenue, which saw a house shot there four times in October alone, and East Evergreen Avenue, where a man was found shot to death in a vacant lot in October.

More than half of the city’s homicides and shootings this year took place on the South Side.

This is not a trend singular to Youngstown. Across the county, big cities like Chicago, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Witchita, Kan., Boston and Cleveland, to name a few, have seen increases in homicides this year.

Mahoning County has seen six homicides outside of Youngstown, the most in several years. Warren has seen 15 homicides this year, an increase of seven over 19 and the most since 2017, when 12 people were murdered. Outside of Warren, Trumbull County has seen a total of 17 homicides.

Overall, Mahoning and Trumbull counties combined, with a population of 426,657, has seen a total of 50 homicides.

Youngstown police said the pandemic curtailed several of the special details they used in 2019 to cut down on gun violence, and because of social distancing requirements, officers on patrol were not as aggressive pulling cars over on traffic stops, where often guns are found.

However, in October, police began running extra details in neighborhoods that have a lot of gun violence in order to stop shootings and find guns. The patrols seemed to have worked; the total number of shootings for November and December combined were seven, with two of those fatally.

Additionally, over 30 people were arrested on gun charges.

3. The Death of Rowan Sweeney

Every year, there is a crime that shocks the conscience of the community. In 2020, it was the shooting death of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney in a house in Struthers.

The boy was in the home with his mother and three of her friends when someone broke in, shot Rowan’s mother, the other three people, and Rowan himself, who died in his mother’s arms.

Police said the motive was robbery; one of the shooting victims had just received a stimulus check and the suspects were looking to take about $5,000 in cash.

Kimonie Bryant, 24, turned himself into police when he learned he was a suspect, and he is in the Mahoning County Jail. He was indicted on charges that could bring the death penalty if convicted.

A few weeks later a 17-year-old, Brandon Crump, was arrested at a home on the East Side of Youngstown and charged in juvenile court with aggravated robbery with a firearm specification. Police said he was there and took part in the robbery, but he is not charged with shooting Sweeney or anyone else. Prosecutors are expected to try and bind his case over to common pleas court so he can be tried as an adult.

A criminal complaint in the case said Rowan’s mother begged for her son’s life, but he was shot dead anyway.

Coroner’s investigators wrapped the boy in a blanket and carried him to a van where he could be driven to the morgue for an autopsy. If you didn’t know what was happening, you would think someone was leaving the home carrying a sleeping child wrapped in a blanket.

4. Triple homicide on Logan Avenue

City police Chief Robin Lees says a triple killing Feb. 9 inside the Brothers of Power car club on Logan Avenue is the crime that sticks out most for him in 2020. Although it happened early in the morning, the scene was so chaotic that even the chief himself was on the scene.

Police said two men inside the bar, Daniel Ortello and Charles Pullen, 37, saw each other inside and began shooting at each other. As panicked patrons ran outside and flooded the parking lot at about the same time police answered a shots fired call there, investigators said Robert Shelton, 44, shot and killed Ortello’s brother Dymond Ortello, 37, in front of a city police officer.

Shelton ran away but was caught a few days later.

Although police found plenty of shell casings inside the bar and one of the victims, they found no guns; someone took them before police arrived and they could be collected for evidence.

Lees said what makes the crime stick out for him is that it was a multiple killing and that the victims were older than the typical homicide victim in 2020.

5. Mahoning Avenue Dollar Tree destroyed in arson started by 5-year-old

Heavy smoke poured out of the Dollar Tree store Sept. 24 on Mahoning Avenue as firefighters had to call in a backhoe to knock down part of the walls so they could put the fire out. The blaze, which resulted in a second alarm, destroyed the store, which was in the process of being demolished in December.

The fire was ruled an arson and was started by a 5-year-old child in the back of the store. The child set fire to gift bags and wrapping paper in a back corner of the store, and once the fire reached the ceiling, it was out of control.

There was not a lot of flames but thick, black smoke that rolled out of the front door of a store like it was a carpet. No one was injured in the fire.

No charges were filed.

6. Downtown Youngstown protests

Some crime experts attribute part of the rise in violence across the country this year to the aftermath of the George Floyd killing by Minneapolis police. Four officers were charged with Floyd’s May 25 death when a video surfaced of three officers holding Floyd down in the street and a fourth kneeling on the back of his neck.

Floyd’s death touched a wave of demonstrations against police across the country, with some turning violent. Floyd’s death also touched off a wave of anti-police sentiment, and some have said it has led officers across the country to not be as aggressive when on patrol because they are afraid of being caught on video during an arrest doing something that could be construed as wrongdoing. Floyd’s death has also renewed a debate across the country about police accountability, training and screening and use of force tactics.

Officers across the country and in the Mahoning Valley have also said they have been unfairly accused of being bad cops, which has led, in turn, to Back The Blue rallies or signs popping up in yards and other places urging support for the police.

Youngstown was the scene of two protests May 31. A protest early in the morning by a group made up of mostly-older people was peaceful. In the afternoon, a city police cruiser was damaged and then a second protest was held by a group of mostly-younger people who marched from the Market Street Bridge to Stambaugh Auditorium and back, with a stop at the Mahoning County Jail.

That protest was also peaceful. There was no destruction of property, no violence. About 10 people were arrested for refusing to leave or resisting arrest following the protest after police acted to enforce a curfew that was imposed by Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, but other than that, everything was peaceful.

Protests were also held in Warren and a few other local communities. They were all peaceful.

7. The end of the Shannon Graves case

The last two defendants in the death and dismemberment of Shannon Graves, the West Side woman who disappeared in the winter of 2017 whose body was found later that year in a freezer inside a Campbell were sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

A woman who police said was a romantic rival of Graves, Katrina Layton, 37, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after prosecutors won a motion to have her plea in the case that called for time served to be revoked because she violated the terms of her plea.

Police also said Layton lied to them and continued her contact with Novoa after her original plea, which was in violation of the terms of that plea agreement.

Police said that Graves was the girlfriend of Arturo Novoa, 34, who killed her in a Mahoning Avenue apartment during an argument, hid her body, then dissolved some of it in acid and dismembered other parts of it. He pleaded guilty and received a virtual life prison sentence in 2019.

The case has since been made into a documentary on Oxygen television.

On March 11, the last person charged with taking part in hiding Shannon’s body, Andrew Herrmann, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

8. Woman sentenced in county’s longest pending criminal case

A plea in a 2019 bribery case ended the longest pending criminal case in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court when Nahdia Baker was given a three-year prison sentence on June 25.

Baker also had a pending engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity charge dating back to 2013. She was tried on charge in 2017, but jurors deadlocked. In the same case, she was found not guilty of three counts of felonious assault, three counts of complicity to attempted murder, arson and aggravated arson.

In 2013, Baker was accused of being one of six people who were selling drugs on the East Side and committing murders and shootings as part of their operations.

Five of those defendants were convicted on charges ranging from aggravated murder to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. One of those defendants is serving a life prison term after being convicted of four counts of aggravated murder.

She was accused of offering a bribe in December of 2019 to one of the people she was acquitted of trying to murder. Prosecutors agreed to drop the sole remaining count from the 2013 case if she pleaded guilty to the bribery charge.

9. Change in the self defense law

A change in the state’s self defense was credited with making an immediate impact in a February homicide investigation.

In March, prosecutors tried to get Aaron Clinkscale, 27, indicted on murder charges for the Feb. 4 shooting death of a Ra’mon Cooper, 29, in the parking lot of a South Avenue bar.

Police said the two argued and were kicked out of the bar before they exchanged gunfire in the parking lot. Cooper was killed in the exchange.

The grand jury, however, declined to indict Clinkscale on the murder charge and instead indicted him for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Although grand jury proceedings are secret and no one can say for sure why they failed to indict for murder, prosecutors credited a change in the state’s self-defense law as the basis for why Clinkscale only faced a weapons charge.

Before 2020, a defendant arguing he was acting in his own self defense had to prove it jurors. Under the change in the law, however, it is now up to prosecutors to prove that the defendant was not acting in self defense.

The change makes it tough for prosecutors because now they have to explain the actions of both the defendant and the victim. Before, defense attorneys would basically agree with the facts but offer an explanation for their client’s actions.

Clinkscale ultimately pleaded guilty to the weapons charge and was sentenced to the maximum three-year prison term.

10. Justice For Crystal

When 23-year-old Crystal Hernandez was found shot to death Jan. 24 2019 in her McBride Street apartment with her 2-year-old son unharmed on her chest, police were able to trace her death back to a feud between her boyfriend who owned the apartment and seven other men that culminated in her death.

In August one of those men, Larenz Rhodes, 19, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for her death. Three other co-defendants testified at the trial, and an additional defendant entered a guilty plea in the case in December.

Two other defendants are set for trial in early 2021.

Outside of the apartment where she was killed, police found 53 shell casings from four different weapons, including 25 from an AK-47 semiautomatic rifle.

During sentencing, Judge Anthony Donofrio said the case is one that resonates in Youngstown because it shows how gun violence can spiral out of control. The shooting that killed Hernandez capped off a day-long series of shootings that began at 1:30 a.m.

“How can anyone in Youngstown feel safe because of the consequences that follow these kinds of shootings?” the judge questioned.