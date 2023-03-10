BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Organizers of this year’s Boardman Rotary Pancake Breakfast are celebrating a milestone — their 40th Anniversary

For the last two years, the group held the event as a drive-through-only because of lingering concerns about COVID-19. But the breakfast this month will allow in-person dining for the first time since 2019.

Organizers are hoping that will attract more people to Boardman Park.

“A lot had to do with people liking to come to the event because the park hosts some things. We do a couple of other fun things for the family and kids,” said John Rudolph, a spokesperson for the Boardman Rotary.

The pancake breakfast will be held over the next two weekends. Donation for adults is $7, with kids under the age of 12 eating for free.

Proceeds are used to support a number of schools and charitable organizations in the area.