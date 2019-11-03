Pancake breakfast raises scholarship money for Struthers seniors

The number of scholarships provided is based on how much money they raise at the breakfast

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, the Struthers community gathered for a pancake breakfast.

The Struthers Rotary Club has organized this event for over 50 years.

Money raised will go toward college or trade school scholarships for high school seniors.

Last year, enough money was raised for six scholarships.

Chuck Campbell from the club said some of the volunteers could one day win a scholarship themselves.

“The girls basketball, the Interact, the Boy Scouts and our football team helped out, plus our rotary members. We also have honorary rotary members who come in and help us with special events,” he said.

The number of scholarships provided is based on how much money they raise at the breakfast.