Pair of women charged with selling meth enter pleas in federal drug case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of women indicted in May as part of a ring selling methamphetamine in the Mahoning Valley entered guilty pleas this week in federal court.

Mary Clearwater, 39, of Warren, pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent in the Northern District Court of Ohio to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and Courtney Wilson, 30, of Youngstown, entered guilty pleas before Judge Nugent to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

Sentencing for both women is set for Nov. 16.

The pair were two of six people indicted in May for selling methamphetamine throughout the area.

The indictment said Clearwater was given the drugs by Jaclyn Szachury, 35, who is in the Ohio Reformatory for Women and Neil Dye, 36, who is the Trumbull Correctional Institution, to others to sell.

Dye and Szachury are both in prison on unrelated charges.

Wilson is accused of selling methamphetamine at least twice to a confidential source, on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25, 2020.

Confidential sources bought at least 500 grams of methamphetamine during the course of the investigation.

The ring is accused of selling methamphetamine between July 8, 2019, and Dec. 3, 2020.