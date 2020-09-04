Pair indicted on charges related to escape in Struthers police cruiser

The two are expected to be arraigned Sept. 15

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two women accused of escaping July 30 from a Struthers police cruiser while on their way to the Mahoning County Jail were indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Tara Oder, 35, was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery, robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and escape.

Linda Bennett, 36, was indicted on charges of escape and failure to appear.

The two are expected to be arraigned Sept. 15 in common pleas court before Judge Maureen Sweeney.

Reports said the pair were in the cruiser on Martin Luther King Boulevard when Oder managed to slip out of her cuffs, wriggle through a divider from the back seat and grab the steering wheel.

The officer fell out of the cruiser, and it drove away. Bennett was also inside. It was later found abandoned in the Arlington Heights apartment complex.

Both women were at large for at least two weeks before they were arrested on separate days by U.S. Marshals.

