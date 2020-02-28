Pair indicted in shooting at Youngstown home

Witnesses said the shooting on the West Side happened after an argument on Snapchat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a couple who were charged with shooting at a Youngstown home in January,

Beyoncé Little, 18, of Wirt Street and Joe’Von Jackson, 19, of Winsdor Avenue, were each indicted on charges of felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

The charges include specifications that a firearm was used in the commission of the crime as well as a five-year drive-by shooting specification.

The drive-by shooting specification means that the two are accused of firing a gun from a moving car in an attempt to injure or kill someone.

The two were arrested just after midnight January 14 after police spotted a car they were in on Interstate 680. The car was described as being involved in a shooting minutes earlier at a Rhoda Avenue home.

Police searched the car and reported finding a .40-caliber handgun inside, reports said.

The homeowner on Rhoda Avenue told police that her son had been arguing with Little, his ex-girlfriend, and Jackson, who is now Little’s boyfriend. The homeowner said she believed that the pair was responsible for a shooting at her home two days earlier.

The homeowner said the shooting occurred about 15 minutes after her son and Little argued on Snapchat and Little threatened him, reports said. One bullet struck the wall in the room of the homeowner’s daughter, who was watching television at the time.

Outside the home police found two .40-caliber shell casings, reports said.

No one was injured in the shooting.