AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man who was arrested early Sunday in a car with almost 10 pounds of marijuana inside is free on $50,000 bond while a woman who was with him is still in the jail on the same bond.

Tyrell Hollis, 28, of East LaClede Avenue in Youngstown and Jabraya Moore, 25, of Idlewood Avenue, were both arrested about 2:25 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Raccoon Road by police answering a burglary call.

They were both arraigned Monday in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown. Court records do not list preliminary hearing dates for the two.

Reports said police were called for a report of two people breaking into an apartment, one of them with a gun, in the 500 block of South Raccoon Road. As they were on their way dispatchers were told the people breaking in had left and officers stopped a car with Hollis and Moore, who matched the description of the two people inside the apartment.

Reports said Hollis could be seen moving his hands around inside the car and did not stop even after he was told to. Police asked for the vehicle to be towed but reports did not list a reason why.

Inside the car police found a handgun and in the trunk police found 16 bags and three mason jars full of marijuana, which came to almost 10 pounds when weighed, reports said.

Moore was arraigned on a charge of burglary while Hollis was arraigned on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated burglary. No one has been charged for the marijuana yet.

Hollis is on three years federal parole. In 2017, he was sentenced to 45 months in prison on a drug charge and then went back to prison for six months in August 2020 on a parole violation.

In January 2020, Hollis was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to a drug charge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. He is on two years parole in that case through the state Adult Parole Authority.