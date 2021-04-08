Pair arrested, accused of attacking man who was cleaning vacant lot on Youngstown’s north side

Reports said the man had to use a rake to try and defend himself

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men were booked into the Mahoning County Jail on misdemeanor assault charges after reports said they attacked a man who was cleaning a vacant lot in Youngstown.

Anthony Myers, 27, and Joseph Cambridge, 24, were each booked into the jail on a first-degree misdemeanor charge of assault after they were arrested about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Norwood Avenue.

Both men have already posted bond, jail records show. They are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called to the street for a report of two men attacking another man. When police got there, the victim told them he was cleaning a vacant lot next to a neighbor’s yard when he was attacked by Myers and Cambridge.

According to the report, the victim said the pair punched him several times. The victim said he tried to use his rake to defend himself but the men still kept throwing punches.

The victim had a swollen lip, reports said.

Reports did not say if Cambridge or Myers gave a reason for their actions.