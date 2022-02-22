YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 14-year-old girl from Warren and an 18-year-old male from the East Side were both arrested late Friday after reports said they ran from an SUV that had been reported taken in an armed carjacking in Liberty.

The girl is in the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center while Montand Mosley, 19, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court on a charge of receiving stolen property. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail shortly after his arrest just before midnight Friday.

Reports said an officer on patrol spotted an SUV at Cameron and South avenues that had been reported stolen earlier in the day from Fifth Avenue and Colonial Drive in Liberty in an armed carjacking.

When the officer tried to pull the SUV over, it sped up and led him on a chase through several South Side streets before colliding with a utility pole in the 500 block of Roxbury Avenue.

The juvenile, Mosley and two other people jumped out of the SUV and ran away, reports said. The juvenile was caught at South and East Judson avenues while Boardman police found Mosley at the Rite Aid on East Midlothian Boulevard, reports said.

While police were looking for the other two a woman showed up and said her son had called her and asked her to pick him up. Police tracked him using data on her phone to a nearby parking lot but he was no longer there, reports said.