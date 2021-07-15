Painesville man arrested on sex charges in Salem

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A 70-year-old man from Painesville has a date to appear in court after being arrested by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

Task force agents and Salem Police found Larry Smith in a parking lot on East Pershing Street after he set up a meeting online to meet with what he thought was an underage child for sex.

Smith is now expected in court next week.

A Youngstown man is also facing charges after police say he tried to meet up with a teen for sex in Salem earlier this month. His arrest was also part of the task force’s undercover operation.