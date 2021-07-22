Packet containing DVD delivered to authorities ends in man’s death, arrest of woman in Mercer County

CLARK, Pa. (WKBN) – A recording of an alleged crime committed in the mid-1990s turned up inside an envelope delivered to the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office. Now, a man is dead and a woman has been charged in the case.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a man, later identified as George Wolfe, delivered an envelope to the district attorney’s office on May 17 that contained a written note and a DVD.

Investigators say the DVD contained footage of George and Barbara Wolfe molesting two young girls at a home in Tionesta, Pa. Police say one victim was less than 1 year old.

The note said that George Wolfe was planning to take his life, according to police.

Later that same day, Hermitage police went to Wolfe’s home in the 2800 block of Winner Road where they found George Wolfe dead.

Hermitage police and the Mercer County Coroner’s Office are investigating his death.

Following an investigation, officers arrested 64-year-old Barbara Wolfe.

She is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a victim less than 16 years old, rape of a mentally ill or deficient victim, aggravated indecent assault on a child under 14 years of age and photographing or filming a sex act with a child.

Wolfe is being held in the Forest County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.