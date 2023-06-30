YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Those who track holiday travel say we will see record-setting figures this long holiday weekend, surpassing what had been recorded before the pandemic.

The auto club AAA says more than 41 million people will drive 50 miles or more between now and the middle of next week. Experts suggest even those taking shorter trips over the Fourth of July need to anticipate longer commuting times because of the heavier-than-usual traffic.

“Know where you are going, know the routes, maybe even have a plan B,” said Lynda Lammert with AAA. “Look for a different route away from busy interstate highways. Take the back road and enjoy the scenery.”

Experts say their #1 piece of advice for travelers is to “pack your patience” and be prepared for the heavy traffic….

In addition to traffic on the road, air traffic will be heavy, too. AAA says more than 4 million people will fly between now and the middle of next week for vacations.

Already, thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled because of bad weather around the country or a lack of air traffic controllers….

Experts urge travelers to download their airline’s app onto their phones and stay on top of any changes.

“Just for something as simple as a parking place if you are leaving your car. Airports are crowded this weekend. We suggest for AAA that you arrive two to three hours ahead of a domestic flight and three to four hours ahead of an international flight,’ Lammert said.

Agents suggest using carry-on luggage where possible to avoid long lines at baggage claim when your flight lands.