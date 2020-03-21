Pa. woman to give sister kidney

Katina Robinson is diabetic and said things took a turn for the worse leaving her in need of a kidney

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Pa. woman is showing her love for her sister by giving her a piece of herself, literally.

Yolanda Brooks will be donating a kidney to her sister Katina Robinson on March 31.

“I know she would do it for me if it came down to it, I know she would do it for me,” Brooks said.

Robinson is diabetic and said things took a turn for the worse leaving her in need of a kidney.

“About four years ago, high blood pressure came into play and kidneys started failing to make a long story short. I kept going back to the doctors, getting tested, and kidney function kept going down, down, down, down,” Robinson said.

So, her sister went through the process to see if she could step in and help.

When Brooks found out she was a match, she didn’t hesitate.

“She has a seven year old son that she needs to be there for, and if I’m able to help do that, I said, ‘Let’s do it.’” Brooks said.

Robinson said she is being given a second chance now, and she will be forever grateful.

Brooks’ daughters are proud of their mom and are happy their aunt is being given this opportunity.

“I know that God’s watching over us and that it’s all gonna go through and that it’s all gonna work out perfectly,” her daughter said.

Both Brooks and Robinson hope others will consider being a living donor if they can.

“Donate a body organ, if you can,” Robinson said.