GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer Pennsylvania State Police is saying that a woman was possibly scammed when she purchased a trailer from Facebook Marketplace.

Reports say the woman provided eBay gift cards as payment, but no exchange of the trailer occurred. Reports say that the woman learned that the cards were cleared of their balance.

Reports say that the victim provided the seller with five cards each worth $200, for a total of $1,000.

PSP is still investigating.